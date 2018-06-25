Leah Marie Photography
HARLAN -- Leah Marie Photography was one of eight businesses in downtown Harlan to receive grant money for facade work.
The building received a new paint job, new windows, and a new awning. Around the bottom of the building previously had tile and glass and the upper windows were previously closed off by a sign.
The south side of the building was tuck-pointed which removes the old mortar, fills it in with a color that resembles the brick, and the groves are cut and filled with mortar that matches the original.
