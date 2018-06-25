Home / Home
Owner: Leah and Russ Blenkinsop (pictured)

Leah Marie Photography

Mon, 06/25/2018 - 1:10pm admin
CDBG Facade Grant Recipients

    HARLAN -- Leah Marie Photography was one of eight businesses in downtown Harlan to receive grant money for facade work.
    The building received a new paint job, new windows, and a new awning. Around the bottom of the building previously had tile and glass and the upper windows were previously closed off by a sign.
    The south side of the building was tuck-pointed which removes the old mortar, fills it in with a color that resembles the brick, and the groves are cut and filled with mortar that matches the original.

