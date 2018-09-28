Leaks contribute to high water use

HARLAN – A number of water leaks during the month of August could very well be the reason the Harlan Municipal Utilities saw higher than average total water usage in the community last month.

HMU reported that the month of August had extremely high water usage, and customers were being asked to scale back on usage. During August, the HMU water plant produced more than 29 million gallons of water, making it one of the highest production months in 10 years.

That request for conservation is now over, said Doug Hammer, Director of Marketing and Stakeholder Relations, as things appear to be back to normal. Five water leaks were identified during the month which likely contributed to the higher than normal water usage in the community.