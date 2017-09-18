LEARNING ABOUT AGRICULTURE

HARLAN – The first-ever Ag Festival held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds in Harlan Monday, Sept. 11 was considered a huge success, with more than 200 youth turning out to learn everything from flowing grain and how water works to animal dissection and an animal learning center.

Mary Taggs, Shelby County Extension Education Director, called the first-time event a huge success, with hopes of building on the event in the future.

“We had more than 200 youth in attendance, along with an estimated 100 adults,” she said. “There were 30 vendors with hands on activities for youth of all ages.

“Discussion was held about holding the event again, possibly an every other year type of event as to keep interest on the part of the youth and vendors.”

Deb Frazee, Regional STEM Manager of the Iowa Governor’s STEM Program, said parents at the ag festival frequently commented that they appreciated the ability of exhibitors to relate to all ages of children in attendance.

