LEARNING ABOUT FIRE SAFETY
HARLAN -- Tempe Hall takes a turn seeing how heavy a fireman’s hat is when her preschool class from Harlan Community Schools visited the Harlan Fire Department station on Tuesday. On the left is Colton Goodenberger. Fireman Chad Kroger spoke to the class about fire safety during Fire Prevention Week.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95