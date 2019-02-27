Legacy Award Winner!

SHELBY – Kaylee Rivera, a Shelby County 4-H’er and senior at Tri-Center High School, Neola, will be receiving the Contributing Youth Award at the Iowa 4-H Celebration Gala tonight, Friday, Feb. 22 at the Ron Pearson Center in West Des Moines.

Rivera, the daughter of Todd and Tammy Rivera of Shelby, is being recognized for using the communications and leadership skills she has gained through her involvement in 4-H to make a positive impact on her peers. Rivera is a representative of the Be Strong Bullying Program and Love Yourself Project, advocating for bullying prevention.

The Legacy Awards event honors outstanding supporters of the Iowa 4-H Program, and celebrates the accomplishments of Iowa 4-H’ers. Other awards presented will include recognition for individual supporters, outstanding alumni and corporate partner.

Rivera is a 10-year member of the Shelby Trailblazers 4-H Club and vice-president of the Shelby County 4-H Council. Following graduation, she plans to attend Midland University in Fremont, NE, majoring in psychology and religious studies.

