Legislative briefing in Harlan Saturday
HARLAN -- The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry will host its second legislative briefing of the year on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the chamber of commerce offices in Harlan.
The briefing will begin at 10 a.m. On hand will be Iowa Sen. Jason Schultz (R-Schleswig) and Iowa Rep. Steve Holt (R-Denison), who will update Shelby County residents on the happenings in the Iowa Legislature, which kicked off its session last week.
The public is encouraged to attend.
