Legislative session gets under way

HARLAN – Approximately 30 local residents turned out Saturday, Jan. 21 for the first legislative briefing of the year in Shelby County at the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry offices in Harlan.

On hand were Iowa Rep. Steve Holt (R-Denison) and Iowa Sen. Jason Schultz (R-Schleswig), who discussed legislative issues from the first two weeks of the session.

Both Holt and Schutz were optimistic about the progress the legislature will make this year on a number of topics, including everything from collective bargaining reform and strengthening second amendment rights to spending limitations and reducing a $110 million shortfall in revenues.