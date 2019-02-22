Legislative session ramping up

HARLAN -- Local legislators made a stop in Harlan Saturday, Feb. 16 to discuss with constituents items being considered at the statehouse in Des Moines this legislative session.

Among the topics discussed were gun permitting changes, school funding for K-12 anticipated to be a 2.06 percent increase this year, the legislature working on a responsible budget, reduction in the number of licensing requirements, reforming the way commissions advance nominees to the governor for consideration, and welfare reform. Holt and Schultz will be back in Shelby County in March.