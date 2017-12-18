Legislative sessions announced

HARLAN -- Local legislators Steven Holt (R-Denison) and Jason Schultz (R-Schleswig) will host a series of legislative coffees during the next few months, the first one being this weekend.

The schedule is as follows. The public is encouraged to attend. All start at 10 a.m.

- December 16 – Pre-Legislative Session Coffee, held at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Office and hosted by Monogram Foods.

- January 20 – Legislative Coffee at Marne/Elk Horn in Elk Horn

- February 17 – Legislative Coffee at FarmTable Delivery in Harlan

- March 17 – Legislative Coffee, hosted by Myrtue Medical Center

- April 21 – TBD