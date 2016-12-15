LEGISLATIVE UPDATE

REGIONAL -- The first legislative coffee of the year was held Saturday, Dec. 10 at Shelby County Farm Bureau Financial Services offices with 18 in attendance to hear a pre-legislative session discussion with Iowa Rep. Steve Holt (R-Denison) and Iowa Sen. Jason Schultz (R-Schleswig).

The nearly two hour discussion included presentations by Holt and Schultz as well as questions from those in attendance. Topics included: veterans affairs, water quality, school funding, collective bargaining reform, tax reform, property taxes and health care.

The event was sponsored by the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Similar events will be held each month throughout the session at yet to be determined locations throughout Shelby County. Interested parties are encouraged to attend.