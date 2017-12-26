LEGISLATORS GEAR UP FOR SESSION

HARLAN -- A small group turned out Saturday morning, Dec. 16 for a pre-legislative meeting with Iowa Sen. Jason Schultz (R-Schleswig) (right) and Iowa Rep. Steve Holt (R-Denison) in Harlan. The legislators held the meeting to inform residents about issues facing the Iowa Legislature this upcoming session. Among the items facing the legislature this year will be everything from tax reform and water quality to licensing, the bottle bill and tackling the opioid epidemic in Iowa. The legislators said there has been some questions about the Iowa Public Employment Retirement System (IPERS) and its unfunded liabilities, but both said the legislature will not touch the IPERS system this year. More legislative sessions are planned in January-April in Shelby County.