LEGISLATORS GEAR UP FOR SESSION

HARLAN -- Iowa Rep. Steve Holt (R-Denison), left, and Sen. Jason Schultz (R-Schleswig) spoke with about 15 people at the first legislative coffee Saturday, Dec. 15 in Harlan. The two spoke about what they see could be discussion items in the upcoming legislative session and answered questions from those in attendance. Additional legislative sessions are planned in January-April and the public is invited to all of them.