Let’s Get Ready to Rumble!
HARLAN -- The racing season roars into action this weekend with the opening night at the Shelby County Speedway in Harlan.
Under the promoting team of Highbanks Promotions LLC, Doug and Robin Batz and Denny and Mary Petersen, the season opener is set for Saturday, April 29.
Classes during the 2017 season will include modified, late model, stock car, sport mods, hobby stock and sport compact.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95