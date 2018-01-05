Let’s Get Ready to Rumble!

HARLAN -- The racing season roars into action this weekend with the opening night at the Shelby County Speedway in Harlan.

Under the direction of Doug Batz, Highbankds Promotions, LLC, the season opener is set for Saturday, April 28.

Classes during the 2018 season will include modified, late model, stock car, sport mods, hobby stock and sport compact.

Like last year, pits will open at 4:30 p.m., with hot laps at 6 p.m. and racing to follow at 6:30 p.m.

Highlights of the season include the annual fair races, a tribute to the late James Buwalda, Shelby County Fair Night and the Charlie Leuck Memorial, and the annual Tiny Lund Memorial Races.