Library hosts hunt for the golden tickets

HARLAN -- Next time you rent from the library, you may find more than just a story with your books and DVDs.

Amanda Brewer, the library director, decided to hide golden tickets in various library items for both children and adults to find. The tickets, upon discovery, can be exchanged for prizes.­­­­­

When children win, they receive the prize of a free, new book. Adults receive a $5 Chamber gift certificate.

Brewer decided to run with the idea while in a meeting for National Library Week in April. Other libraries had been trying similar ideas with the golden tickets, and Brewer wanted to do it in her own way.

