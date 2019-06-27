Library receives digital skills training funding

HARLAN -- The American Library Association (ALA) announced this week that the Harlan Community Library is selected to participate in Libraries Lead with Digital Skills, an initiative of ALA and the Public Library Association (PLA), sponsored by Grow With Google, the tech company’s economic opportunity initiative.

Harlan will use the $1,000 in funding to create a four-part series on Digital Skills Learning in the Library and expand digital learning tools for future classes.

