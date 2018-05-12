HARLAN – Harlan’s Jack Klitgaard recently completed his Eagle Scout project, constructing a life-size eagle aerie exhibit to benefit Nishna Bend Recreation Area in Shelby County.

Klitgaard, the son of Dr. Don and Laurel Klitgaard and a member of Harlan Boy Scout Troop 90, logged more than 300 hours of work and gathered dozens of volunteers to help with the project.

The Eagle Scout Service Project, or simply Eagle Project, is the opportunity for a Boy Scout to demonstrate leadership of others while performing a project for the benefit of the community. It is the culmination of the Scout’s leadership training, and requires a significant effort. Completing an Eagle Scout project is a requirement in order for scouts to attain the Eagle Scout rank, with only four percent of Boy Scouts earning that distinction.