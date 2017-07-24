Home / Home
A child waits for candy to be thrown at the Shelby County Fair paradeMaria and Raul Gutierrez of Denison dance to native Mexican music in traditional wearKendra Robinson, 7, participates in the tractor pull and wins first place for her age divisionJaden Franke (behind) pushes Sammi Wahling in a wheelbarrow at the ag olympicsMacey and Carleigh Goshorn are tied together by Poppin’ Penelope;Donna Schmidt and Lucielynn Schmidt sample a freshly decorated cookieKaty Schmitz, Hailey Springman and Braxton Gaul show their calves at the 4-H Bottle Bucket Calf Competition.

Lifetime of Memories

Mon, 07/24/2017 - 12:59pm admin
at the Shelby County Fair

COUNTY -- There’s always a lifetime of memories to be made at the Shelby County Fair. From kids competing in the new 4-H Bottle-bucket Calf Competition to tots eating their cookie after the Pee Wee Cookie Decorating Contest, here are the highlights.

