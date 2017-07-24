Lifetime of Memories
COUNTY -- There’s always a lifetime of memories to be made at the Shelby County Fair. From kids competing in the new 4-H Bottle-bucket Calf Competition to tots eating their cookie after the Pee Wee Cookie Decorating Contest, here are the highlights.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95