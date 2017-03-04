Light the Night raising funds for Cancer research

HARLAN -- The Harlan Community High School Student Council is hosting a Light the Night event on Sunday, April 30 to raise awareness of and funds for Leukemia and Lymphoma research.

All events will be taking place at Merrill Field in Harlan, with the event being moved to the high school in the event of inclement weather.

There will be a blood drive from 1-5 p.m. in the mobile vehicle for donations.

Light the Night events officially will kick off with Dodgin’ for DuVal at 2 p.m. This tournament is open to the community and it’s hoped that many teams will register.

