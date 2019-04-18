Lightning strike may have caused utility box fire

HARLAN -- Harlan Municipal Utilities officials suspect a lightning strike overnight Wednesday-Thursday, April 10-11 may have caused a small fire in a utility secondary pedestal in southwest Harlan Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing, but the Harlan Fire Department and HMU were called to the area behind the City of Harlan sign along Highway 59 near Concerned, Inc. about 11:15 a.m. Thursday. A pedestal near this larger switchgear primary cabinet was on fire. It was quickly put out by the fire department.

Officials said the pedestal served only the Harlan sign and adjacent street lights, and no customers were affected.