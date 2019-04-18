Lightning strike may have caused utility box fire
HARLAN -- Harlan Municipal Utilities officials suspect a lightning strike overnight Wednesday-Thursday, April 10-11 may have caused a small fire in a utility secondary pedestal in southwest Harlan Thursday.
The investigation is ongoing, but the Harlan Fire Department and HMU were called to the area behind the City of Harlan sign along Highway 59 near Concerned, Inc. about 11:15 a.m. Thursday. A pedestal near this larger switchgear primary cabinet was on fire. It was quickly put out by the fire department.
Officials said the pedestal served only the Harlan sign and adjacent street lights, and no customers were affected.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95