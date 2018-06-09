Harlan’s Niall Mahoney recently has led the construction of eight Little Free Libraries, placed in parks throughout Harlan, as part of his Eagle Scout project.

Inside each box are books that interested readers can take, or others can put their own books inside for others to read.

Funded by the Harlan Lions Club as a legacy project and endorsed by the Harlan Community Library, the libraries were installed Friday, Aug. 17 in all of the parks around Harlan including North Park, Jaycee Park, Pioneer Park (two), Potter Park, Spearing Park, Beebe Park and Little George.

The “take a book or leave a book” system ensures that everyone can experience the joy that comes from reading.

Mahoney said it was an exciting project that paid dividends almost immediately. Minutes after installing the Little Free Library at Jaycee Park, a youngster visiting from McKinney, TX ran up to it, book in hand, ready to exchange it for a new one.

Callie, Duke, Jack and Dixie Scheffler, along with their mother, Kayce, were playing at the park when they noticed the installation that day. Doug Scheffler, the kids’ father, was originally from Hancock and they come back every summer to go to the Iowa State Fair and visit family. They have Little Free Libraries in their town and were excited to see one in Harlan.

