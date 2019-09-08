Little George Park getting playground equipment

HARLAN – City officials said they attended a city parks and recreation board meeting in 2015 and read a letter offering why they felt playground equipment was necessary in the area. If funding would have been available the equipment would have been installed immediately, but it took time to raise the needed funds for the project.

The equipment recently was purchased from Boland Recreation for $19,881, and includes three pieces – a typhoon slide, a spinner and swings. It was paid for with donations made by numerous individuals and groups, memorials and grants, including Casey’s General Store that was a contributor to the project. Other sponsors included Shelby County Community Chest, Monogram Foods Monogram Loves Kids initiative, and the Community Foundation of Southwest Iowa.

The City of Harlan Parks Department employees have been installing the playground equipment, and the project soon will be completed. Fall protection also will be added. The Shelby County bridge department provided equipment for use on the project.