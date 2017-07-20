Little rain means slow start for mosquitoes

REGIONAL -- Anyone who has encountered mosquitoes and ticks knows that they bite.

Depending on the summer season, however, there may be more or less to worry about. Weather, temperature and rainfall all affect these insects. However, according to Iowa State University Entomology Professor Ryan Smith, even if these elements are perfectly staged it may not mean much.

Just because it may be a good year for mosquitoes and ticks doesn’t mean it is a good year for disease transmission.

As far as this year goes, mosquitoes have had a slow start. Ticks, although their populations aren’t tracked, may have a higher population this year.

