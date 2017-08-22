Living a happy life

DEFIANCE -- Bob Dotzler of Defiance is not afraid of death.

Dotzler has been living with prostate cancer since 2002. Currently, he is stage four and undergoing radiation treatments.

“I can tell that it’s getting tougher,” Dotzler said. “But I’ve got really good support from my children.”

To have lived 15 years after his diagnosis, Dotzler says, is already beating the odds.

