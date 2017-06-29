Llama lovers looking to add to herd

HARLAN -- One thing is for certain – you can’t buy a llama in any old Iowan sale barn.

Laura Heimerman and her husband, Trent, are all about their livestock. Laura grew up with sheep and pigs and cows, but Trent’s grandpa was into, and around, all different kinds of animals.

That interest in exotic animals has taken them to an animal that you don’t often see wandering the rolling hills of Harlan: a llama.

More specifically, the Heimermans now have five llamas. Three are adults, and two are “crias,” or babies that they are selling. Another cria is on the way.