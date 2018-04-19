Local debt obligations decline in 2017
REGIONAL – Outstanding debt obligations for local governmental agencies decreased slightly in the past year, bucking the state trend that saw an overall increase in debt, according to a report released by the state treasurer’s office.
Shelby County saw it’s total debt obligations drop from $36,700,893 in 2016 to $35,735,239 in 2017. Much of the reported debt can be attributed to the City of Harlan/Harlan Municipal Utilities and Harlan Community Schools. (see accompanying table)
State Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald reports that outstanding debt obligations for state and local governments in Iowa totaled $15.8 billion as of June 30, 2017. Overall, this represents an increase of three percent over last year, which is the largest increase in debt obligations in the last four years.
All political subdivisions, instrumentalities and agencies of the state are required to disclose outstanding long-term obligations, including bonds, notes, capital leases and loans, to the state treasurer annually.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95