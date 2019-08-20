Local debt obligations increase in 2018
REGIONAL – Outstanding debt obligations for local governmental agencies increased in the past year, following the state trend that saw an overall increase in debt, according to a report released by the state treasurer’s office.
Shelby County saw it’s total debt obligations increase from $35,735,239 in 2017 to $39,402,568 in 2018. Much of the reported debt can be attributed to the City of Harlan/Harlan Municipal Utilities and Harlan Community Schools, as well as the Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton Schools. (see accompanying table)
State Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald reports that outstanding debt obligations for state and local governments in Iowa totaled $16.3 billion as of June 30, 2018. Overall, this represents an increase of 2.9 percent over last year, which is similar to last year’s increase.
