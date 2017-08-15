Home / Home

Local governmental debt stands at $39.6 million

Tue, 08/15/2017 - 3:33pm admin

COUNTY – Local governments in Shelby County have debt obligations totaling $36.7 million, most of which can be attributed to the City of Harlan and Harlan Community Schools.
    Much of the school’s debt, totaling $10.9 million as of June 30, 2016, directly correlates to construction projects, namely paying off its primary building project.  The city’s debt obligations total $22.9 million, and include the Harlan Municipal Utilities’ debt.
    Other agencies with debt include the cities of Elk Horn, Irwin, Defiance, Panama, and Shelby, as well as the Elk Horn-Kimballton Community School District and Shelby County.  (see table)    
    State Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald reports that outstanding debt obligations for state and local governments in Iowa totaled $15.4 billion as of June 30, 2016.
    Overall, this represents an increase of 0.92% over last year, down from an all-time high of 26.3% at the turn of the century. All political subdivisions, instrumentalities and agencies of the state are required to disclose outstanding long-term obligations, including bonds, notes, capital leases and loans, annually to the state treasurer.
 

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here