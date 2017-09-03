Local HCHS scholarships over $220,000

HARLAN - Last spring, an estimated 70 students received local scholarship awards from 48 sponsoring organizations, totaling close to $210,000 in funding. Additional scholarships and financial assistance comes from other sources, as well as individual institutions that students attend. All together, this would likely bring the total to well over $500,000.

The number of academic scholarships continues to expand -- scholarships below are divided by those with applications available at the HCHS guidance web site and those available directly from the organization.

The HCHS guidance office encourages students to explore the many different scholarship opportunities that are available by visiting www.ihaveaplaniowa.gov.

We should note Iowa, Iowa State, IWCC, Drake, University of Northern Iowa, etc. all have a variety of academic, legacy, or entrance scholarships available please check with your individual college or university for their specific entrance scholarships.

The list provides a great planning document for students as they determine which scholarships they may want to apply for whether they are current seniors or they are juniors planning ahead for next year.

