Local HCHS scholarships total more than $235,000

HARLAN - Last spring, an estimated 70 students received local scholarship awards from 48 sponsoring organizations, totaling close to $230,000 in funding and scholarships coming from other sources which would likely bring the total to well over $500,000.

The scholarships below are divided by those with applications available at the HCHS guidance web site and those available directly from the organization (available online). The list provides a great planning document for students as they determine which scholarships they may want to apply for whether they are seniors or they are juniors planning ahead for next year.

Jenni Svendsen, HCHS guidance counselor said, “Harlan Community High School is thrilled about the amount of community support that we receive each year in scholarship donations for our graduating seniors.”

She said most college tuition rates continue to increase each year in the state of Iowa and throughout the U.S. College graduates continue to leave school with greater and greater amounts of debt. The community support, in terms of scholarships, allows graduating seniors to begin college with a little more breathing-room in terms of paying for college.

Most of the local, community-based scholarships offered to Harlan Community graduates are awarded directly to the college’s financial aid office towards tuition after the student completes their first semester of college.

