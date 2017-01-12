Local kindergartners giving back

COUNTY – Two Shelby County kindergartners are warming up hearts this holiday season through book and food drives, with all proceeds to be presented to West Central Community Action.

Brooklyn Hess, 5, the daughter of Brad and Staci Hess, Portsmouth, and Hunter Burmeister, 6, the son of Mitch and McKenzie Burmeister, Harlan, are excited for their donation drives. The two say it’s important to give back to the community and they are doing it in their own way.

“Every kid should be able to have a can of green beans to eat,” said Brooklyn, who says green beans are her favorite food. Brooklyn’s food drive is being held through December 12.

Burmeister is just finishing up his book drive, held in late November. He has had a goal to raise $1,000 to provide new books for kids in the community. Last year he was able to donate 15 brand new books to other kids for Christmas gifts.

Dena Matthews, Shelby County Outreach Coordinator at WCCA, said, “When I heard about Brooklyn’s food drive and Hunter’s book drive I was so excited.

