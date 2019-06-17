Local libraries kick off summer reading programs

HARLAN -- The Harlan Community Library kicked off its Universe of Stories summer library program with the Absolute Science interactive show on Thursday, May 30.

Presenting the show was Toto Johnson, an entertainer from the Davenport area, who joined the program due to his 20 year relationship with founder Rick Brumer. “We were all doing different stuff at the time,” Johnson said. “However, when Rick told us about this idea of his (Absolute Science) we all jumped on board cause well, it sounded fun.”

