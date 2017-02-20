Local management says they value their employees
HARLAN – Local management officials are watching closely the developments at the statehouse this week, as any changes to Chapter 20 of the Iowa Code will have a significant impact on bargaining efforts going forward with local unions.
However, city and county administration are saying they have great relationships with the public employees that serve each, and regardless of what changes may come forward, they expect amiable discussions to continue in the future when it comes to employee wages and working conditions.
