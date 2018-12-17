Local non-profit groups receive foundation grants
COUNTY -- Fourteen non-profit groups are the recipients of grants this fall from the Shelby County Community Foundation.
Grants totaling $38,350 were awarded to the agencies. With these grants, the foundation has distributed nearly $2.6 million in grants/scholarship during the last 21 years.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95