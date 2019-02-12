Local non-profits granted $35,825

COUNTY -- The Shelby County Community Foundation announced last week grants totaling $35,825 were awarded to Shelby County nonprofit agencies. With these grants, the Shelby County Community Foundation has distributed more than $3 million in grants and scholarships over the last 22 years.

The following organizations were awarded grants by the Shelby County Community Foundation Advisory Board at a check presentation on November 19:

• Concerned, Inc., $250, Circles and Life Horizons Program

• Country Care Center Corporation, $500, water heating equipment

• Earling Fire and Rescue Department, $10,000, battery-operated Jaws of Life

• Elk Horn Fire Department, $4,800, SCBA bottle replacement

• Elk Horn Public Library, $1,500, landscaping on west side of library

• Harlan Community Library, $2,000, atrium lighting

• Irwin Fire and Rescue Association, $8,404, low pressure fire hose

• Loess Hills Agriculture in theClassroom, $500, Agriculture to Connect Core Learning for Students

• Shelby Fire and Rescue, $7,356, rapid rescue extrication

• West Central Community Action, $515, Shelby County Outreach Clothing Room Racks

All grantees met the criteria as Shelby County nonprofit agencies or organizations with charitable missions supporting community needs in the areas of civic engagement, culture, health, education, and social services. Only organizations providing services in Shelby County were eligible to apply.