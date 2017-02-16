Local reps Holt, Schultz in Shelby County Saturday
COUNTY -- Iowa Sen. Jason Schultz (R-Schleswig) and Iowa Rep. Steve Holt (R-Denison) will be in Harlan Saturday, Feb. 18 for a legislative briefing.
The two will present statements and answer questions on the legislative session, including but not limited to a controversial collective bargaining bill that essentially will significantly change Chapter 20 of the Iowa Code relating to collective bargaining.
The briefing will begin at 10 a.m. and be held at the Nishnabotna Valley REC.
