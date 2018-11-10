Londo named new EMA coordinator
COUNTY -- The Shelby County Emergency Management Commission, Executive Committee, announced last week that Alex Londo will be replacing retiring EMA Coordinator Bob Seivert.
Alex is a current employee with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and two years experience as a 911 dispatcher.
He is a four-year volunteer with the Harlan Fire Department. His duties as the EMA Coordinator began October 1.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95