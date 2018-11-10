Home / Home
Susan Cooper and Alex Londo have been 911 dispatchers for Shelby County. Londo recently was promoted to EMA Coordinator replacing Bob Seivert who retired last week.

Londo named new EMA coordinator

Thu, 10/11/2018 - 1:13pm admin

COUNTY -- The Shelby County Emergency Management Commission, Executive Committee, announced last week that Alex Londo will be replacing retiring EMA Coordinator Bob Seivert.
    Alex is a current employee with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and two  years experience as a 911 dispatcher.
    He is a four-year volunteer with the Harlan Fire Department.   His duties as the EMA Coordinator began October 1.
 

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here