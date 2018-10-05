Long-time newspaper pressman Holdren retires

HARLAN -- Terry Holdren, head pressman for the Harlan Newspapers, retired Monday, April 30 after 51 years at the newspaper office.

A retirement lunch was held at the Harlan Golf and Country Club Tuesday, May 1 in his honor.

Holdren started with the Harlan Newspapers in 1966 following graduation from Harlan High School. He oversaw the evolution of the Harlan Newspapers from letterpress to offset printing (one of the first four such presses in Iowa, from three press units to now 10 units of capacity), from plate burning to imagesetters, to now processor-less plate creation all in less than a minute, versus the olden days of it taking as long as 18 minutes to create a plate.

“Terry’s print quality is known around the State of Iowa for his dedication to quality printing for his customers,” said Co-Publisher Alan Mores.

Holdren has been recognized at the Iowa Newspaper Association for his 50-plus years of employment, and is known to suppliers for having one of the cleanest pressrooms in mid-America. “His experience has made him a call-to guy across the state for press questions,” said Co-Publisher Steve Mores.

