Long-time Supreme Court Justice Jerry Larson dies

HARLAN – Long-time Iowa Supreme Court Justice Jerry Larson, 81, Harlan, died April 25 at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan.

Services will be held Monday, April 30 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Harlan with burial in the Harlan Cemetery. Family will greet friends Sunday, April 29 from 5-8 p.m. at the church.

Larson was the longest-serving justice in the history of the Iowa Supreme Court, having served from 1978-2008.

The Justices of the Iowa Supreme Court said Wednesday that the justices, former colleagues, and friends remember Larson as a dedicated public servant whose long career combined a profound respect for the rule of law, an unwavering support for fair and impartial courts, and a great fondness for his hometown and the Shelby County Courthouse.