Look. Listen. Learn. Be Aware. Fire can happen anywhere
REGIONAL – Today’s home fires burn faster than ever. In a typical home fire, you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds.
Knowing how to use that time wisely takes planning and practice.
The Harlan Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years, to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, Look. Listen. Learn. Be Aware. Fire can happen anywhere.
The campaign works to educate the public about basic but essential ways to quickly and safely escape a home fire and runs from October 7-13.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95