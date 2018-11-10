REGIONAL – Today’s home fires burn faster than ever. In a typical home fire, you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds.

Knowing how to use that time wisely takes planning and practice.

The Harlan Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years, to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, Look. Listen. Learn. Be Aware. Fire can happen anywhere.

The campaign works to educate the public about basic but essential ways to quickly and safely escape a home fire and runs from October 7-13.

