Look into past inside Kirkman Time Capsule
KIRKMAN -- The Kirkman 1992 Time Capsule came out on July 8 after spending 25 years inside of the town’s bell.
The time capsule was pulled out as part of the celebration for Kirkman’s Quasquicentennial, the 125th celebration of its incorporation. Its previous celebration, Kirkman’s Centennial, shared the history of the town in a book which dates the history of the town back to its namesake, Marshall Monroe Kirkman, as part of a preservation of the town’s history.
