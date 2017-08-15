Love hides in plain sight
SHELBY -- Verna and John Christensen lived lives that could be called congruent far before they were married.
They went to the same church, had the same mutual friends, and had children who were in school with each other. They were both married for 47 years when their spouses died.
Despite living within 20 miles of each other their whole lives, Verna had never met the man until her sister introduced the two.
“It was just meant to be, I guess,” Verna said.
It didn’t take the two long to hit it off.
