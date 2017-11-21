Low turnout for election
COUNTY -- The City of Kirkman had the highest voter turnout in the county for the Tuesday, Nov. 7 election, and overall turnout was predictably low for an off-presidential year election day.
Of the 35 total registered voters in Kirkman, a total of 16 voted for a 45.71 percent turnout rate. Kirkman outdistanced another small community, Tennant, which tallied a 33.96 percent voter turnout. In Tennant, 18 of the 53 registered voters cast ballots.
Lowest for voter turnout in the election was Irwin, which saw only 19 of the 246 registered voters cast ballots for a 7.72 percent voter turnout.
