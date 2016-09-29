Lt. Gov. Reynolds tours Panama Transfer

PANAMA - Iowa Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds toured the 300-employee local trucking firm, Panama Transfer, on Wed., Sept. 21 for 45 minutes as part of a western Iowa small business tour that included stops in Panama, Missouri Valley and Sioux City. Panama Transfer Co-owner Mark Crall touted the company’s dependable and steadfast workforce and the company’s ability to compete throughout the midwest delivering freight for a wide variety of national regional and local companies.

Panama Transfer is the largest LTL (Less Than Truckload) transportation company in Iowa delivering freight in 14 states with its partner trucking firms. The family-owned business was established in 1956 by Jim and Don Kloewer in Panama.