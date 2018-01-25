Home / Home
Shelby County Extension and Outreach Associate Extension Educator Paulette Madson (third from right, red shirt) began her duties on January 2 in the Shelby County Extension Office.

Madson new county associate extension director

Thu, 01/25/2018 - 3:49pm admin

COUNTY -- The Shelby County Extension Council announces the addition of Paulette Madson as Associate Extension Educator at the Shelby County ISU Extension and Outreach office in Harlan.
    Madson, a Clay County native, began her duties as the Shelby County Associate Extension Educator on January 2.  She replaces Amanda Oloff who accepted a position with Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs.
 

