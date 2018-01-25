Madson new county associate extension director
COUNTY -- The Shelby County Extension Council announces the addition of Paulette Madson as Associate Extension Educator at the Shelby County ISU Extension and Outreach office in Harlan.
Madson, a Clay County native, began her duties as the Shelby County Associate Extension Educator on January 2. She replaces Amanda Oloff who accepted a position with Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs.
