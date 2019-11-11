Many council, mayor races decided by write-in vote
COUNTY – The cities of Shelby and Irwin hosted the only contested races in the city/mayor portion of the Tuesday, Nov. 5 general election, as many seats awereunopposed in communities county-wide in Shelby County, while others will be determined by write-in vote.
In Shelby, unofficial vote totals for city council show Christopher J. Evans, Karen Schlueter and Donavon Gail Dontje taking the three open seats with 99, 79 and 77 votes, respectively, followed closely by Robert Morton with 75 votes.
Write-in votes that were to be finalized and calculated this week could make a difference in the end result, said Shelby County Auditor and Election Commissioner Mark Maxwell.
