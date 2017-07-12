Many families, individuals on adoption list

REGIONAL – The deadline is now over for families to sign up hoping to be adopted in this year’s holiday adoption program, but there’s still plenty of time for donors to offer their financial help to those needy individuals and families on this year’s list.

The number of needy individuals and families this holiday season grew again this week. There are many who still need to be adopted.

Administration of the adoption program is being handled by West Central Community Action, and the Harlan Newspapers remains actively involved in promoting and publicizing the adoptions.

For those donating, they can deliver gifts to WCCA’s Outreach Office on the designated drop-off day, Thursday, Dec. 14.

Families will be called when their gifts are ready for pick-up on Friday, Dec. 15 only.

If these dates don’t work, special arrangements can be made by calling 755-5602.

Each week in the Harlan Newspapers, adoptees are listed by number. Donors will then choose by number which family or individual they wish to adopt.

According to WCCA, donors are asked to choose the number of the family or individual they wish to adopt and then contact West Central as to what the family would like. How much is spent on the individual or family being adopted is left to the discretion of the donor, Matthews said.

Individuals wishing to make cash contributions instead of adopting a family are asked to bring cash or a check to the WCCA Outreach office at 1018 6th St., Harlan, Ia. 51537. These contributions are pooled together and used for families/individuals and are recorded in the newspaper as anonymous.

