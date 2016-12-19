Many needy families still needing help

REGIONAL – The fifth adoption list of the Christmas season has been released this week, and the number of needy families this holiday season continues to grow.

The deadline has passed for those families wishing to be adopted, but there still are many on the list who need assistance this year.

For those donating, they can deliver gifts to WCCA’s Outreach Office on Wednesday, December 21 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. All gifts should be marked with the family application number, individual ID, gender and age.

Families will be called when their gifts are ready for pick-up on Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23.

If these dates don’t work, special arrangements can be made by calling 755-5602.

Adoptees are listed by number. Donors can choose by number which family or individual they wish to adopt.

According to WCCA, donors are asked to choose the number of the family or individual they wish to adopt and then contact West Central as to what the family would like. How much is spent on the individual or family being adopted is left to the discretion of the donor, Matthews said.

Individuals wishing to make cash contributions instead of adopting a family are asked to bring cash or a check to the WCCA Outreach office at 1018 6th St., Harlan, IA 51537. These contributions are pooled together and used for families/individuals and are recorded in the newspaper as anonymous.

This year the adoption program is encouraging businesses and groups to adopt a family (or multiple families) rather than sponsor a toy drive. “Last year there were 31 families who were not adopted through the program,” said Matthews.

“West Central Community Action was able to provide gift cards and other items to these families with miscellaneous donations received from community members. We are seeing a special need to get the families adopted with teens (and tweens) who are a bit trickier to shop for.”

Following is the fifth list of the holiday season. Listed are those needing adoption as well as those who have been adopted and by whom:

7) Male - 17.

15) Male - 18, female - 11, male - 9.

30) Male - 18. (Adopted by Anonymous).

53) Female - 17, male - 15. (Adopted by Anonymous).

56) Female - 17.

58) Female - 15, female - 14.

64) Male - 13, Male - 10. (Adopted by Farm Service Cooperative - Harlan General Office).

65) Male - 14, Female - 12

69) Female - 16, female - 15.

71) Male - 15, male - 8.

72) Male - 17, female - 14, female - 6. (Adopted by Anonymous).

78) Male - 18, male - 16, male - 14, female - 11.

79) Female - 17, male - 16, female - 13. (Adopted by Anonymous).

86) Female - 10, Male - 15 mos. (Adopted by HCES).

87) Female - 17.

88) Female - 12, Male - 10 mos. (Adopted by HCES).

89) Male - 17.

90) Male - 5. (Adopted by The Mahnke, Heaton and Christensen Families).

91) Male - 12, Male - 7, Male - 5. (Adopted by Casey’s Employees and Customers).

92) Male - 8, Female - 5. (Adopted by Casey’s Employees and Customers).

94) Male - 2. (Adopted by Casey’s Employees and Customers).

95) Male - 13, Male - 11. (Adopted by The Mahnke, Heaton and Christensen Families).

96) Female - 16, Female - 14.

97) Female - 7. (Adopted by Casey’s Employees and Customers).

98) Male - 13, Male - 8, Male - 6.

99) Female - 12. (Adopted by Casey’s Employees and Customers).

101) Male - 12, Female - 6, Male - 4. (Adopted by Casey’s Employees and Customers).

102) Male - 13, Male - 9, Male 5.

103) Female - 2, Female - 8 mos. (Adopted by HCES).

104) Male - 4, Female - 3, Female - 1. (Adopted by HCES).

105) Female - 8, Male - 6. (Adopted by HCHS Student Council).

106) Female - 5, Male - 3. (Adopted by Shelby County Rural Letter Carriers).

107) Female - 2. (Adopted by Casey’s Employees and Customers).

108) Male - 14.

109) Male - 11, male - 10, male - 8.

110) Female - 8, male - 4, male -2 (Adopted by Anonymous).

111) Male - 14, male - 11.

112) Male - 8.

113) Female - 14.

114) Male - 3, female - 1, female - 9 mos. (Adopted by Casey’s Employees and Customers).

115) Male - 17, male - 13.

116) Male - 18, male - 14. (Adopted by Shirley Herbst).

117) Female - 8, male - 3. (Adopted by Casey’s Employees and Customers).

118) Female - 7, male - 6, female 3. (Adopted by Counsel Office and Document).

119) Female - 70, male 18.

120) Male - 12, female - 11, male - 2.

121) Female - 7, female - 4, male - 2.

122) Female - 4.

123) Male - 14, female - 12

124) Female - 8, female - 5 (Adopted by Anonymous).

125) Female - 5, male - 3 (Adopted by Counsel Office and Document).

126) Female - 75, male - 68.