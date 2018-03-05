Markham honored with Emergency Provider Award

HARLAN -- At the 23rd annual Iowa Emergency Nurses’ Association (ENA) Conference, Dr. Scott Markham, Harlan, was recognized with the Emergency Provider Award.

Recipients of the Emergency Provider Award are Emergency Department (ED) physicians or mid-level providers who consistently demonstrate excellence in emergency room care and they have made significant contributions to the profession of ED nurses.

Markham actively fills the roles of ED Medical Director, Trauma Medical Director, EMS Medical Director, Shelby County Coroner, and ACLS instructor. He has been instrumental in maintaining Myrtue’s Level 4 Trauma designation and encouraged the continuation of the Trauma Nursing Core Course program being taught in Harlan. He is a strong advocate and promoter of community involvement.

Markham has most recently become co-sponsor of the community Stop the Bleed campaign and is an advocate for providing Narcan to law enforcement and EMS responders. In addition, he is a Board Member of the Shelby County Medical Corporation and the Ambulance Commission of Shelby County.