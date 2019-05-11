Mayor, council seats up for election on Tuesday

COUNTY – Write-in votes will decide a number of municipal elections in the Tuesday, Nov. 5 general election.

Harlan will see incumbents and one newcomer unopposed for office, while Shelby and Irwin will see contested races and Tennant, Westphalia, Defiance, Panama and Kirkman will see some or all offices filled by write-in vote.

Of note, long-time Harlan City Councilman Dave Miller is not seeking re-election.

Harlan candidates for office were offered the opportunity to submit letters introducing themselves to constituents, and the Harlan Newspapers asked questions of the candidates as well.