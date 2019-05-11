Mayor, council seats up for election on Tuesday
COUNTY – Write-in votes will decide a number of municipal elections in the Tuesday, Nov. 5 general election.
Harlan will see incumbents and one newcomer unopposed for office, while Shelby and Irwin will see contested races and Tennant, Westphalia, Defiance, Panama and Kirkman will see some or all offices filled by write-in vote.
Of note, long-time Harlan City Councilman Dave Miller is not seeking re-election.
Harlan candidates for office were offered the opportunity to submit letters introducing themselves to constituents, and the Harlan Newspapers asked questions of the candidates as well.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95